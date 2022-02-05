Hospitals, labs directed to reduce test rates

The CEO Sindh Healthcare Commission directed all private sector hospitals and laboratories in Sindh, conducting COVID RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen tests, to reduce the rates. The CEO Sindh Healthcare Commission has directed all private sector hospitals and laboratories conducting Covid RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen tests in Sindh to reduce the rates of both tests, said the statement released here on Friday.

He said that the operational costs of conducting the test are greatly reduced and this benefit must pass on to the patients in larger public interest. Currently the maximum cost allowed for RT-PCR is 6500/- which was fixed in July 2020. The revised cost of RT-PCR test has been fixed at PKR 4500/- and at 4800/- for sample collected from home. The rate of Rapid Antigen Test has also been fixed at PKR 1200/-. The cost fixing was done after discussion with representatives of key stakeholder hospitals and labs working in a meeting held in Karachi on 2 February 2022.