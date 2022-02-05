LUMS VC named International Educator of the Year

The Academy of International Business (AIB), the premier global organization of international business and management scholars, has named LUMS Vice Chancellor, Dr. Arshad Ahmad,the AIB International Educator of the Year for 2022. Established in 1959, AIB’s membership spans more than 70 countries worldwide. AIB fostersexcellence in education by advancingthe highest professional standards in international business and management.

Dr. Ahmad is the first recipient from a South Asian university to receive this prestigious award. He joins eminent colleagues from Europe, North and South America, Australia, and China who have previously received this high distinction.

Dr. Lorraine Eden, Dean of the AIB Fellows, congratulated Dr. Ahmad for his contributions”to enhancing transdisciplinary, global learning and education among students, scholars, managers, and leaders worldwide”. In thanking AIB, Dr. Ahmad said that “this Award is a tribute to 35 years of excellenceat LUMS and its relentless commitment to innovation and the transformation of education through inclusive, global learning networks.”

Since joining LUMS in 2018, Dr. Ahmad has strengthenedthe University’s unique mission of Learning without Borders which always aspires to transcendacademic, geographic, and socio-economic boundaries.LUMS provides an ‘academic haven’ for bright, young students from across Pakistan’s diverse landscape. LUMS takes students on an educational journey that transforms their lives by exploring knowledge across disciplines,by showing them how to investigate compelling global challenges, and by developing the leadership values and skills they need to create a better world.

Mr. Shahid Husain, Rector of LUMS and Dr. Tariq Jadoon, Interim Provost offered their sincere congratulations for this prestigious award. Dr.AlnoorBhimani, Honorary Dean of the LUMS Suleman Dawood School of Business said, “Dr. Ahmad is transforming the educational landscape in South Asia and beyond. His transdisciplinary learning initiatives that interconnect subjects bring about the most positive student-teacher experiences. His ideas make him a world-class educational leader.”