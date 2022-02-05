Complaint filed against GCU VC for ‘victimization, harassment’

A complaint against the Government College University Lahore Vice Chancellor, Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi, has been filed before Punjab Governor and GCU Chancellor by Dr Engr Junaid Zafar, Chairperson of Electrical Engineering Department GCU, for ‘victimization and harassment’.

Dr Juanid has alleged that GCU VC Dr Zaidi has been intentionally harassing and victimizing him for the last two years. In his complaint Dr Junaid claimed: “The undersigned is suffering from severe harassment and victimization for the last two years and every effort has been made to damage the mental peace and professional reputation of the undersigned that has been communicated to all the members of the Syndicate and the Worthy Chancellor over emails and registered letters dated: 22- 06-2021, 24- 06-2021, 26-08- 2021, and 29-09- 2021.”

Dr Juanid alleged that as a consequence of reporting his persistent victimization by the GCU VC, he has been removed from the position of Director, Research Innovation & Commercialization. “From that point on, the undersigned has been threatened and insulted publicly in the Chairperson’s meetings and not presented even Chair in the recently held convocation. All this was in the backdrop that the undersigned has been denied the due post of “Professorship” for the last three years despite meeting all the criteria far and above the requirements,” read the complaint.

Dr Juanid narrated another incident which “is a death blow to the traditions and legacy of my Alma-Mater.”The complaint said: “The undersigned along with the Pakistan Engineering Council’s (PEC) visitation team from Islamabad went to the VC’s office regarding PEC’s team exit visit where the Controller of Examinations, GCU was already there. Prof. Dr. Zaidi started at me yelling at me for continuous 15 minutes using abusive language and threatening dire consequences to the sheer surprise of the undersigned. The undersigned remained silent throughout this time. Then, Prof. Dr. Zaidi, out of context, communicates to the PEC members that the undersigned has reported to the syndicate and Chancellor about his harassment and victimization, so soon the undersigned shall meet his fate. I begged my pardon to leave as the seat of GCU’s Vice Chancellor for all of us is of utmost respect.

Dr Juanid also alleged in his complaint:”Then we all left the syndicate room one by one where later outside VC’s office, the Controller of Examinations tried to physically attack me in the presence of guards, students, Dean, and my own faculty members. If any appropriate action has been taken on my previous complaints, today’s incident can be circumvented. Such an atmosphere of hostility is unhealthy and not safe to work for any civilized academic.”

Dr Junaid has requested the GCUSyndicate members to take serious note of these happenings and do respond to his call as this matter has put the life of the undersigned at risk within the campus.