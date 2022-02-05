Peshawar to be recognized at transport award ceremony at US

Peshawar will be one of the three cities in the world being recognized at the 2022 Sustainable Transport Award ceremony in Washington DC, USA next week.

According to a Gwadar Pro’s report on Friday, the BRT-Peshawar is recognised as sustainable transport system in the World:

At the ceremony, the BTR will be declared as “new state of the art gender and environment-friendly bus rapid transport system”.

The northwestern city of Peshawar is amongst those three cities of the world that are transforming their streets, prioritizing sustainability, and expanding access and mobility for all residents.

Three cities including Tartu, Peshawar, and Bogota have been honored for transforming their streets, prioritizing sustainability, and expanding access and mobility for all residents.

MOBILIZE, which is the annual sustainable transport summit of the Institute for Transportation and Development (ITDP) and the Sustainable Transport Award Committee (STAC) organize the event on February 9.

“Peshawar, Pakistan received our second honorable mention for their new gold-standard BRT system that cuts through emissions and travel times, while providing dedicated access for women and passengers with disabilities,” according to STAC.

BRT, a flagship project of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was launched on August 13, 2020. The project was completed at a cost of Rs. 69 billion.

The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) imported buses from China for the BRT project. With the last import of 30 buses from China in February 2021, the BRT bus fleet reached 158. Besides buses, all the machinery running the system has been imported from China. Trans Peshawar also imported cycles for ‘Zu Bicycle’ a cycle sharing service of BRT from China.”A historic feat for KP Government, making Peshawar sustainable transport friendly city and getting the gold standard for BRT, which is the highest mark for transport in the world”, said Special Adviser to the Prime Minister Iftikhar Durrani while congratulating PM Imran Khan and CM Mahmood Khan on the environment-friendly project.