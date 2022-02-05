Music competition launched to find new talent

The Bajao.pk on Friday launched a music “Tau Dil Se Gaoaur ChhaaJao” competition to find the new talent of the country and in order to make dreams of such aspirant musicians true.

This is a terrific opportunity for local young musicians to shine. Bajao.pk, a leading Pakistan indigenous music platform, dedicated to boosting music and finding new talents, is hunting for the “Nayi Awaaz” of Pakistan. The company is passionate about music and helping artists on their musical journey.

The uber talented Umair Jaswal, will announce the winners at the end of the said online competition and the competition will be hosted by Yashal Shahid, Bilal Khan, and Abdullah Qureshi. It is sure to be one fun filled competition and we are excited to hear the beautiful tunes coming from every corner of Pakistan.

Along with all the recognition, the winning artist will also get a handsome prize and an amazing opportunity to get their song produced by a renowned music producer. The competition is powered through the social media channels of Bajao.pk. Musicians and vocal artists will upload their songs on dedicated web portal. After an initial screening the videos will be uploaded on the Bajao.pk, Bajao App, Facebook, and Instagram portals. People vote first for the top 10, then top 5, and finally the Top 3 winners of the competition.

The Bajao.pk takes pride in hosting the rich and diverse music of Pakistan and being an equal opportunity platform, working on the principles of inclusivity to ensure everyone is given a platform to share their music and talent for the world to enjoy. Our nation is home to beautiful voices that are waiting to be found and this online music competition, is an opportunity for the uber music talent of Pakistan to showcase their skills and become the “nayiawaaz” of Pakistan.

In a recently released video, Umair Jaswal encouraged the undiscovered musicians to send in their entries for amazing prizes and an opportunity to get their song produced by a leading music producer of Pakistan.

So, if you or anyone you know is waiting to become the next star voice of Pakistan, then this is the chance! Sharpen those cords and bring out the vocals and send your recording to auditions.bajao.pk. Pakistan is waiting to hear you!!

