World must stand against Indian oppression in Kashmir: Ibrahim

Ibrahim Hasan Murad, President, University of Management and Technology (UMT), has said that we must reaffirm our unwavering commitment towards solidarity with our Kashmiri brothers and sisters. Kashmir Solidarity Day is observed in Pakistan each year on the 5th of February. On this solemn occasion, he highlighted the snubbed civil rights of Kashmiris and called to ensure the right of self-determination of Kashmiris.

UMT President urged Pakistani youth to underscore this issue on all international platforms because the current scenario in the Indian-occupied Kashmir is one of the worst in the 73-year history of the region. Mr. Murad encouraged the youth to express their solidarity with the Kashmiris to expose Indian oppression before the world. That day is not far when Kashmir would become a part of us, as Kahsmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan. A Special walk was also carried out at UMT on this occasion.

Ibrahim Murad emphasized that human rights organizations and the Muslim Ummah must play their role in the United Nations to stop brutality on the poor Kashmiri people, He suggested that the World superpowers must step forward to resolve the Kashmir conflict, accept their right to self-determination, and show them that the world has not forgotten them.

Murad reminded that we as Muslims and Pakistanis should never leave Kashmiris on their own and stand parallel to them in their struggle for freedom. The sacrifices of the Kashmiris would never go in vain. Kashmir Banay Ga Pakistan; he added.

Special prayers were also held at UMT for the martyrs of Kashmir and for the victory of the freedom struggle.