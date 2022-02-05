Cambridge memorial to slave trader is ‘abomination’, court told

A Cambridge University college on Friday told a court that it wants to remove a memorial to a prominent donor who was a slave trade investor from its chapel, calling it an “abomination”.

Jesus College, which is part of the university, this week hosted a rare church court in its chapel as it asked a judge for permission to take down a memorial to Tobias Rustat, a 17th-century slave-trade investor who was a major donor to the college.

The memorial “glorifying the benevolence of a man who was responsible for investing in and directing companies which traded in enslaved people is an abomination,” the college’s lawyer Mark Hill told the court. Justin Gau, a lawyer representing a group of 65 alumni who oppose the plan earlier told the court that Rustat was “being erased”, in a reference to contemporary “cancel culture”. Hill countered that “Rustat is not being cancelled or erased or destroyed”, and the college will display it in another building.

He argued that the chapel’s role as an Anglican place of worship made the memorial inappropriate. “Its prominent presence in the chapel is undoubtedly compromising the work and the mission of the Church of England,” he said.

After hearing concluding arguments from both sides judge David Hodge said Friday that he was “going away to think about it” and would issue a written judgement, possibly next week. While not indicating his view, the judge mentioned that students were protesting outside with a placard reading: “Moving not erasing”.

He praised the hearing, saying it “has been conducted with humanity and consideration and good feeling”. The case is being closely watched as Britain grapples with the legacy of its colonial past, and calls from campaigners to remove statues and monuments to those linked to slavery.

In June 2020, protesters toppled the statue of Edward Colston, who like Rustat, was a leading figure in the Royal African Company which made its fortune in human trafficking. Four people were in December cleared of criminal damage in the Colston case, which saw his effigy dragged through the streets of Bristol and dumped in the city’s harbour.