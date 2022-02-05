Pakistan stands with people of occupied Kashmir: Gilani

Former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani has said that Pakistan stands in solidarity with the People of Kashmir.

“On this day we pay tribute to the people of Kashmir who have made sacrifices for their right to self-determination promised to them by the international community, India and Pakistan. Today, on Kashmir solidarity day, I on behalf all opposition parties in the Senate reaffirm our resolute support for our Kashmiri brothers and sisters, who continue to be subjected to an inhuman military siege and communications blockade since 5 August 2019. The 5th August 2019 Indian action was in violation of the UN Security Council and Shimla Agreement,” he said.

“The tragedy of the Kashmiris, however, goes back more than 7 decades as they have faced unabated repression and consistent denial of their fundamental rights by India. India is now engaged in the Genocide of Kashmiris and Indian Muslim. Violence against Kashmiris and Muslims has reached an alarming proportions. The Chairman of the International Genocide Dr Gregory Stanton has demanded the US Congress to pass a resolution against India,” he further said.

“Following its illegal action of 2019, India is now engaged in altering the demographic character of IIOJK. It has issued millions of domicile certificates to non-Kashmiris so as to convert the majority Muslim population in IIOJK to a minority. These changes are being carried out through promulgation of illegal domicile rules, changes in property laws, and downgrading the status of Urdu language. Incentives are being offered to outsiders to settle on the occupied land of the Kashmiris in violation of international law, particularly the 4th Geneva Convention,” Gilani said. “On this day, I would like to assure the people of Kashmir with one voice that we will always stand with the people Kashmir till such time they get their right to self-determination in accordance with the UN Security Council Resolutions,” he added.

“Today on behalf of the members of the Senate, I would like to pay tributes to the sacrifices of Syed Ali Shah Gilani, Mirwaiz Omar Farooq, Shabir Shah, Yasin Malik, Prof Bhat, Burhan Wani. Gilani sahib till his last day left for the heavenly abode raised the slogan of Kashmir Banayga Pakistan and Pakistan Zindabaad. Unfortunately his family was not allowed burial in accordance with Family traditions,” Gilani said. “As I said, like ZAB and BB our workers will become the voice of Kashmiris all over the world.In the end I would like to convey in clear terms to India that there can be no peace in South Asia till such time the Kashmir dispute is resolved in accordance with the wishes of the Kashmiris. At the same time I would like to reiterate that for normalisation of Pakistan India relations, it is imperative that the Indian government reversed it decision of 5 August 2019, release all Kashmiri political prisoners , lift curfew, stop changing the demographic character of Kashmir and restore Kashmir related Confidence Building Measures,” he concluded.