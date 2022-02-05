Books that shed light on Kashmir and Balochistan

Azad Jammu & Kashmir

Polity, Politics & Power-Sharing

Javaid Hayat

This book explores the opportunities and pitfalls of establishing democracy and legitimate governance in territories with disputed status, especially where governance systems are fragile and the process of democratization is hindered due to socio-political fault lines. The analyses in this study, adds clarity to our understanding of the status and sovereignty of Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) by using a historical and constitutional perspective; for this purpose, it investigates political and constitutional evolution since 1947. It examines contemporary power-sharing theories and alternatives for the establishment of an autonomous governance structure in order to proceed towards conflict management and hence a stable democracy in deeply divided societies, with particular focus on AJK.

Kashmir

A Disputed Legacy 1846-1990

by Alastair lamb

The Kashmir dispute has dominated India-Pakistan relations ever since the Transfer of Power in 1947. Alastair Lamb examines the history of this dispute from its remote origins in the first half of the nineteenth century-when the State of Jammu and Kashmir was created by the British sale of Kashmir to the Raja of Jammu-until the spring of 1990, when India and Pakistan appeared to be on the verge of a fourth armed conflict over this contested inheritance from the British Raj. A formidable body of myth has accumulated concerning the chain of events which, starting with the Partition of the Punjab by the Radcliffe Commission in August 1947, culminated in the overt Indian intervention in Jammu and Kashmir.

Between Dreams & Realities

Some Milestones in Pakistan’s History

Second Edition

Sartaj Aziz

In the second edition of this book, the author has added new material to an already illuminating record of the milestones and turning points in Pakistan’s political history. This book attempts to demonstrate that only a genuine democratic dispensation can ensure its survival as a viable federation. Sartaj Aziz argues that the vitality of a nation comes primarily from the value system, cultural heritage, and social energy of its people. Sartaj Aziz has also covered Pakistan’s emergence from military rule during the two PPP governments of the Zardari Presidency. He describes Nawaz Sharif’s third term as an elected prime minister, his later disqualification, and the subsequent in-house change.

Indus Waters Treaty

Political & Legal Dimensions

Ijaz Hussain

Negotiated under the World Bank auspices, the Indus Waters Treaty settled the water dispute by dividing the Indus Rivers, allocating three Eastern Rivers to India and three Western Rivers to Pakistan. The Treaty worked well for some time but has run into difficulties in recent years. The book deals with the genesis of the dispute, the World Bank’s role in its settlement, the Wullar Barrage, Salal, Baglihar and Kishenganga Dams disputes, the impact of climate change on the Treaty, India’s current discontentment with the Treaty and its treatment of Nepal and Bangladesh on the water issue.

A Cry for Justice

Empirical Insights from Balochistan

Kaiser Bengali

Balochistan is clichéd as the largest province of Pakistan with the smallest population and with vast natural resources. It is abjectly under-developed, with virtually absent physical infrastructure and abysmally low social development indicators. Local discontent and anger over the state of affairs has repeatedly boiled over into insurgencies, with one under way currently. This book empirically documents five different aspects of under-development and deprivation in Balochistan: gas pricing, federal development expenditure, federal social protection, federal civil service, and structure of electoral representation. It is the first attempt to detail the facts of systematic economic exploitation, discrimination, and neglect that Balochistan has shouldered and continues to face-minus the fiction of imagined wrongs.