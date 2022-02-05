Hocane sisters’ festive shoot goes viral!

Star siblings of the Showbiz industry Mawra and Urwa dressed to their festive best for the latest shoot of their clothing brand.

Actor and entrepreneur sisters, Urwa Hocane and Mawra Hocane looked regal in the latest festive shoot for the pret-wear brand that they own, and pictures from the same have gone viral across social media platforms.

One of the looks sees the ‘Amanat’ star looking radiant in a white-gold number, with the self-textured shirt and flowy culottes, embellished with Gota work, while for another, she went all out with the bold deep red outfit.

Complementing the subtle makeup, her hair was done in a half updo, with heavy gold jewellery finishing the look for the 30-year-old.

Mawra on the other hand looked no less in her bright yellow outfit called ‘Zarday ki Deyg’ with a multi-hued dupatta. The 29-year-old diva channelled the desi-girl in her, with flower-adorned braided hair, Maang-Tika, and Khussas.

To balance out the things, Mawra kept the other look super minimalist and chic, albeit traditional with ‘Kalla Jora’, an all-black outfit as the name suggests. Heavy jewellery and flowy tresses rounded off her look with tinted makeup.

Both the sisters carried each look with utmost grace and looked every bit stunning. The pictures from the shoot have been doing rounds on social media, and netizens seem to be in love with them.

Each of the pictures was hyped with sweet compliments and thousands of hearts from their fans.

Hocane sisters are one of the beloved siblings’ duo of the entertainment industry and have worked in a number of super hit serials and movies. The younger sister worked in a Bollywood film as well in 2016.

After proving their mettle in acting and modelling, Urwa and Mawra collaborated for a clothing line called ‘U X M’, in 2019.