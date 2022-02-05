Asim Azhar teams up with Talha Yunus for Karachi Kings PSL anthem

PSL brings Pakistan together with people getting thoroughly entertained through sports and loving the energy and the vibe of cricket in the country. All the teams come out with their own anthems to pump up their fans and Karachi Kings is also known to bring something new every time. This time Asim Azhar and Talha Yunus have teamed up for the Karachi Kings anthem. Karachi Kings fans have been feeling down with the last few games but the anthem has brought back some of the energy to the Karachi Kings camp.













