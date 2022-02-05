Bilal Abbas Khan lauds Ahmed Ali Akbar’s performance in ‘Parizaad’

Pakistani prominent television actor Bilal Abbas praised Ahmed Ali Akbar for his exceptional performance in blockbuster drama serial ‘Parizaad’.

Recently, Bilal Abbas took his social media and expressed thoughts about Parizaad “I think Ahmed Ali Akbar has done a phenomenal job and Parizaad was an amazing drama itself. Super proud of the makers and the cast for pulling this off effortlessly.” Pakistani artists along with Imran Abbas, Zahid Ahmed, Ali Rehman Khan, Sajal Aly, Feroze Khan, and many others also lauded the protagonist. The drama, music, and impeccable acting of Akbar have gained an overwhelming response from the audience.