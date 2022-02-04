Australia confirm first Pakistan tour in 24 years

Sydney: Cricket Australia on Friday confirmed its first tour of Pakistan since 1998, locking in a three-Test series despite lingering security concerns.

Australia will play Tests in Rawalpindi, Karachi and Lahore.

They will also play three one day internationals and a T20 capping the month-long tour on April 5.

“The tour will proceed for the first time in 24 years. This is a historic occasion and important for the global growth and health of the game,” said Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley.

“We are looking forward to an exciting series between two world-class teams,” said Hockley.

The fixtures are:

March 4-8: 1st Test, Rawalpindi

March 12-16: 2nd Test, Karachi

March 21-25: 3rd Test, Lahore

March 29: 1st ODI, Rawalpindi

March 31: 2nd ODI, Rawalpindi

April 2: 3rd ODI, Rawalpindi

April 5: T20I, Rawalpindi