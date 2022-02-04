Senators see no durable peace in South Asia sans Kashmir issue’s resolution

ISLAMABAD: The lawmakers from the treasury and opposition benches in Senate on Friday viewed unanimously that durable peace in the South Asian region could not be guaranteed without resolving the Kashmir issue as per wishes of its people.

The Senate of Pakistan had dedicated Friday to discuss the Kashmir issue to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir people, who are struggling for their birth right of freedom from the occupation forces in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Earlier, the house suspended the rule of business to discuss the issue of Kashmir.

Initiating the debate, Leader of Opposition in the Senate Syed Yousf Raza Gillani said “There can be no peace in South Asia unless Kashmir issue is resolved in accordance with the wishes of Kashmiri people.”

He said for the normalization of relations between Pakistan and India, it was imperative for India to reverse illegal actions of August, 5 2019, lift the prolonged curfew in IIOJK and release all the detained Kashmiri leaders.

He said there were numerous crimes against humanity being committed by the Indian occupation forces, asking the world powers to fulfill their commitment they made with the people of Kashmiri about right to self-determination through the platform of the United Nations.

He said more than 73 years had passed and the people of IIOJK were still struggling to get their legitimate right of self-determination as promised by the world powers at their top forum, the United Nations (UN).

He said when the Kashmir dispute was intentionally crafted in 1947-1948, the United States, Britain, China, France, Canada, Argentina, Belgium, and Columbia championed the stand that the future status of Kashmir must be ascertained in accordance with the wishes and aspirations of the people of the territory.

He said India had undertaken a series of illegal and unilateral measures in the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir since August 5, 2019.

He said the abduction of 13,000 young Kashmiris, extra-judicial killing of hundreds of innocent Kashmiris in fake encounters and collective punishments by destroying entire neighborhoods and villages was a norm. Yousaf Raza Gillani said that the people of Pakistan were with the people of Kashmir in their freedom struggle.

He recalled that a day of February 5 had been selected by the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto to express solitary with people of Kashmir.

Leader of the House in Senate, Dr Shahzad Waseem underlined the need for sending an international fact-finding mission in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ) to assess and compile a comprehensive report on the ever-worsening human rights situation there.

He said there were two reports of United Nations Commissioner on Human Rights about massive human rights violations in IIOJK and now “we demand to send a fact-finding mission there to compile the third report.”

Recently, he said the Russell Tribunal on War Crimes had submitted a report, holding India responsible for committing genocide in occupied Kashmir and making illegal settlements.

He said the whole Pakistani nation was standing with the people of Kashmir for their right to the plebiscite and would express complete solidarity with them on February 5.

Dr Shahzad urged the international community to play their due role in giving the people of IIOJK their legitimate right to self-determination.

He asked the world powers to pressurize India to withdraw the illegal actions of August 5, 2019, and cancel all 4.2 million illegal domiciles issued in Kashmir to change its demographic apartheid immediately.

He also demanded to bring all those, who had been identified by Pakistan in its dossier, for committing heinous and inhuman acts.

He said Indian PM Narendra Modi should be tried for committing war crimes.

He paid tribute to the people of IIOJK for standing firmly against all kinds of oppression and continuing their indigenous struggle to get the right to self-determination.

Leader of the House said today IIOJK had turned into the biggest prison of the world where innocent and unarmed Kashmiri were facing the worst-ever oppression at the hands of brutal Indian forces.

He said the people of Kashmir did not take a sigh of relief since the first Indian army man landed there, regretting that Kashmiris were still waiting for their right to self-determination despite several resolutions passed by the United Nations Security Council in favor of Kashmiris.

Dr Shahzad said Prime Minister Imran Khan internationalized the Kashmir issue by effectively highlighting it at all forums.

After the illegal action of August 5 by India, he said PM Imran became ‘ambassador of Kashmir’ and presented the Kashmir issue in the United Nations General Assembly, met the world leaders and apprised them about the plight of people of IIOJK and massive human rights violations being committed by Indian forces.

He said in the recent special session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Kashmir issue was highlighted.

As the result of Pakistan’s efforts, he said, “the Kashmir issue was internationalized and India faced isolation among the comity of the nations.”

He said Pakistan exposed the ugly face of India who claimed to be the so-called champions of democracy, secularism, and human rights.

He said the UN held a debate on Kashmir three times, which meant that Kashmir was not an internal matter of India.

He said the UN Secretary-General also endorsed the stance of Pakistan and the people of Kashmir, adding the UN General Assembly President also supported the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination.

He said world leaders including Turkey, Azerbaijan, Germany, Malaysia, and Sweden also agreed with the stance of Pakistan on Kashmir.

He said the voice of Kashmir echoed in parliaments of the world democracies including the European Union and the United Kingdom due to the effective diplomacy of Pakistan.

Now, he said, international media was also highlighting human rights violations and sufferings of IIOJK people at the hands of occupant forces there.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Azam Nazeer Tarar said Kashmir was the only international dispute where the solution of the conflict ‘right to self-determination’ was suggested by the parties themselves, India and Pakistan.

After going through the decades-long physical and mental agony, he said now the people of IIOJK were facing the worst type of repression at the hands of the Modi-led fascist government which had stripped the held territory of its special status, on August 5, 2019, by revoking Articles 370 and 35-A to change its demographic apartheid.

He said “Now, it is the prime responsibility of the international community, especially the influential countries, to come forward and play their due role in giving the people of IIOJK their legitimate right of self-determination, which had been denied since 1947.

He asked the government to nominate parliamentarians from the government and opposition parties for highlighting the Kashmir issue at international forums.

Faisal Subzwari of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan said people of Kashmir were struggling against the Indian occupied forces since their intervention and would continue fighting against the illegal occupation till they achieved of a dream of independence from the clutches of Indian forces.

He termed 2019’s move of scrapping the special status of IIKJK was aimed at suppressing Kashmiri’s struggle for independence that continued for the last 74 years and reached the turning point now however the people of Kashmir strongly rejected the annexation or division of the region.

He said that his party always supported the Kashmir freedom struggle and would continue doing the same in the future too.

Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri of Jamiat Ulema-s-Islam (JUI-F) said that the whole nation was united on Kashmir issue.

However, he questioned government’s efforts to highlight the Kashmir issue after August 5 at the diplomatic front.