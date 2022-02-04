H&S Real Estate, Emaar Properties Award winning Alliance Partner celebrates Chinese new year’s at Emaar Downtown

DUBAI: H&S Real Estate hosted the Chinese New Year Dinner at the most luxurious location in Dubai, the Palace Hotel at Emaar Downtown from where the distinguished guests enjoyed the Chinese New Year celebrations on iconic Burj Khalifa.

Emaar Alliance Partner H&S Real Estate every year hosts the Chinese New Year celebrations and the Chinese business community looks forward to H&S Real Estate famous dinner. The most notable and distinguished guests are given a warm welcome and their festive moment is shared by all.

A state-of-the-art digital display was done on the Burj Khalifa to celebrate Chinese New Year, which the guests thoroughly enjoyed and thanked H&S Real Estate for hosting them.

H&S Real Estate is the Official Alliance Partner sales agency for Emaar Properties and it is giving property consultancy and selling properties to Chinese investors and property buyers since 2018.

The Chinese investors in UAE and in China trust H&S Real Estate the most when it comes to selecting a property or investing in UAE. H&S Real Estate had a permanent team in China prior to the pandemic, and H&S has strong plans to grow offices in most big cities of China as soon as travel restrictions ease.

Bulk investors, end-users, or midsize investors choose H&S Real Estate as they have the best deals in the market and give genuine true advice. Mr. Saad Haq Group CEO explained to the guests at the event that H&S provides free financial advice and consultancy to all investors.

H&S doesn’t just sell properties in Dubai, we sell amazing investments and a beautiful future in the best country in the world! H&S Real Estate is a brokerage & financial house that leads a team of more than 90 multilingual property experts and we have a dynamic Chinese-speaking team.

Mr. Saad Haq, Group CEO H&S Real Estate explained that we first try to understand the client or financial institution’s requirements, work on it and bring to them the best product in the market. H&S has a strong presence with end-users, investors and large financial institutions. H&S sales and financial advisors team cater to all segments; developers, bulk buyers or end-users.

H&S Real Estate is the biggest and most awarded property and real estate agency in Dubai UAE. Being awarded the 1st position by Emaar many times in a row from 2018 to date. Famously respected for specializing in the primary sales market with all the major developers in UAE, H&S sells properties worth AED Billion each year.

At the event, Mr. Fahad Haq CEO of H&S Real Estate explains that H&S is a complete solution for all local and international buyers. Once a buyer has purchased a property with H&S, they take care of handover, rental, maintenance and resale. An owner or investor never has to go through any issues, H&S handles all.

UAE has overtaken all other countries when it comes to growth and the directors of H&S are very thankful to the vision of the great leaders of the United Arab Emirates for making UAE the best country in the world, said Mr. Fahad Haq.

Speaking to the media at the event, Mr. Emad Haq, Vice Chairman of H&S Real Estate & Haqsons Group said that global financial institutions, midsize investors and single property owners, all trust UAE property market more than any other market in the world.

Over the years government of the UAE has brought in state-of-the-art protocols and laws which has resulted in a very regulated and controlled market. Deliveries and handover of most projects are on time, developers and investors both are protected and there is 100% transparency.

H&S Pakistan has launched mega projects and hotel towers in Pakistan. H&S Hotels in Lahore, Autograph Residential Luxury living in Lahore DHA Area, 18Gulberg Residential Tower in Gulberg Lahore, Emirates Resorts a 5 Star resort living in Islamabad, and many more projects across Pakistan.

