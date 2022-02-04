Health expert stresses to raise awareness for early diagnosis,  screening of cancer disease

ISLAMABAD: Health Expert on ‘World Cancer Day’ being observed today (Friday) across the world including Pakistan stressed upon the need to raise awareness for early diagnosis, self-examination and timely treatment of cancer disease which is a leading cause of death.

A senior consultant Neurosurgeon Dr. Muhammad Feroz while talking to PTV news said masses should be given awareness through media as it is necessary to combat cancer, which is alarmingly increasing in the country.

Dr Feroz said that the public should be aware of the cancer’s seven warning signals that include change in bowel or bladder habit, unusual bleeding or discharge, thickening or lump in breast or elsewhere, indigestion or difficulty in swallowing, obvious change in wart or mole and nagging cough or hoarseness, etc.

He said that basic precautions regarding cancer control are prevention, early diagnosis, timely treatment and palliative care.

“Self-examination can save many lives and, in some cases, extend the lifespan of a person”, he added.

Expert also highlighted the world cancer day theme ‘Close the Care Gap’ and adding he said it is all about understanding and recognizing inequities in cancer care around the globe.

He said cancer is the second leading cause of death globally. The top cancers that affect population are lung, breast, cervical, head and neck and colorectal cancer (CRC).

The health expert in his message on ‘World Cancer Day’ said that everyone should come together with an aim to achieve a healthier and brighter world free of cancer.