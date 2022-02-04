PSL7: Shadab Khan takes 5 wickets: watch viral video

Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan was lauded by social media for his match-winning bowling performance against Quetta Gladiators in PSL 7.

The all-rounder returned with superb figures of 5-28 in his four overs.

He sent Quetta Gladiators’ captain Sarfaraz Ahmed along with Shahid Afridi, Ahsan Ali, Ben Duckett and Iftikhar Ahmed back to the pavilion.

Here’s how social media reacted to the skipper’s performance.

5 WICKET HAUL FOR SHADAB KHAN

HE IS LEADING THE TEAM SO BRILLIANTLY

EVIL EYE’S OFF #QGVIU PIC.TWITTER.COM/X7WUYHC1V4 — SIRAJ AHMED (@SIRAJSAEED03) FEBRUARY 3, 2022

YOU CAN’T BE GOOD AT EVERYTHING MEANWHILE SHADAB KHAN…. 1. CAPTAIN OF A T20 FRANCHISE WITH AMAZING LEADERSHIP

2. SCORING 91 RUNS OFF 42 BALLS

3. DOMINATING THE BOWLING DEPARTMENT BY TAKING 5 WICKETS

4. SHOWING GREAT FIELDING BY TAKING SOME OF THE MOST DIFFICULT CATCHES PIC.TWITTER.COM/DLNWAWOAEG — (@_EUPHORIA_18) FEBRUARY 3, 2022

AIK HE TOH DIL HAI,KITNI BAAR JEETO GYTHIS SENTENCE FITS HERE❤#SHADABKHAN — BUKHARISOBAN-009 (@BUKHARISOBAN009) FEBRUARY 3, 2022

Thanks to his bowling performance, the two-time PSL champions clinched a 43-run victory against the 2019 champions.

With two wins and a defeat from their three games, Islamabad United are at second place in the points table with four points.