PM Imran Khan to attend opening ceremony of Beijing winter Olympics today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is in China, will represent Pakistan at the opening ceremony of the Olympic Winter Games 2022 being held in Beijing today (Friday).

As a global event, Olympic Games promote mutual understanding inclusivity and friendship among the people of the world. Beijing will officially become the first city ever to host both summer and winter editions of the Olympic Games.

Besides attending the ceremony, the Prime Minister will also meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Li Keqiang to discuss host of issues.

During the visit, a book titled ‘China-Pakistan Economic Corridor – Investment Opportunities in Pakistan,’ will be presented to Chinese President Xi Jinping, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and businessmen.

The leaders will review the entire gamut of bilateral relations, with a particular focus on stronger trade and economic cooperation including CPEC. They will also have wide-ranging exchange of views on major regional and international issues.

Many MoUs and agreements will be signed during the visit.

Imran Khan will also meet famous business leaders of China and representatives of leading Chinese think-tanks, academia and the media.