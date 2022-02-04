Pakistan reports 6,377 fresh COVID cases, 48 deaths in last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported 6,377 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), a total of 64,121 samples were tested, out of which 6,377 turned out to be positive, showing the infection rate of 9.94% as compared to yesterday’s 9.75 per cent.

The nationwide tally of confirmed infections rose to 1,448,640 with the addition of 6,377 fresh cases.

As many as 48 patients died because of the viral disease in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 29,420. The NCOC said the number of patients in critical care in various hospitals across the country rose to 1,618.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Pakistan has conducted overall 25258682 tests to diagnose the coronavirus including 64,121 tests during the past 24 hours.

1,312,819 people have got their health back including 7,839 in a single day. On Wednesday, it emerged that 54 per cent of Karachi’s population is still unvaccinated against COVID-19. Data shared by the Sindh Health Department showed that 46.65 per cent of the city’s total population stand vaccinated against the viral disease. Whereas, only 1.42pc of the population has got a booster shot.