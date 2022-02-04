Red carpet rolled out as Imran lands in Beijing

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Beijing Thursday evening for a four-day official visit that will include attending the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics and meetings with the Chinese leadership.

Imran will attend the event to express solidarity with Beijing as some countries have boycotted the forthcoming Winter Olympic Games being held in the Chinese capital. According to the PM Office, the premier was “accorded a red carpet welcome” upon his arrival at the Beijing Capital International Airport.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar, Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad, National Security Advisor Dr Moeed Yusuf, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razzaq Dawood and Special Assistant on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Khalid Mansoor are accompanying him.

Besides attending the ceremony of the Beijing Olympics, the prime minister is scheduled to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang to discuss wide-ranging issues.

During the visit, a book titled “China-Pakistan Economic Corridor – Investment Opportunities in Pakistan,” will be presented to Chinese President Xi Jinping, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and businessmen.

Prior to departure, the accompanying ministers termed the prime minister’s visit to China of great significance.

Qureshi said PM Imran’s meeting with the Chinese leadership would focus on bilateral strategic partnership, regional matters, and peace and security in South Asia. On the other hand, Finance Minister Tarin said that the PM would propose to the Chinese leadership to relocate their industry in Pakistan’s Special Economic Zones for a win-win situation besides extending assistance in agriculture.

NSA Moeed Yousaf said the visit would provide an opportunity to discuss ways to improve peace in Afghanistan to end terrorism.

He said Pakistan and China collaboration on Afghanistan would play key role in averting a serious humanitarian crisis after the withdrawal of US forces.

In his video message on the recent visit of the Prime Minister to China where the NSA will also join the visiting delegation, he said it was a very important visit of the Prime Minister to China as both the dignitaries did not have any interaction since COVID-19 outbreak. Moeed said, “There will also be a broader discussion between the Pakistani and Chinese leadership on Afghanistan.” He added it was not important rather imperative for Pakistan to ensure stabilisation in Afghanistan.

“Peaceful and stable Afghanistan is of utmost importance to Pakistan after withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan,” said Dr Moeed Yusuf.