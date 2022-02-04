Governor Sarwar briefs Arif Alvi on Punjab LB system

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar called on President Dr. Arif Alvi and discussed various issues including resolution of problems faced by the overseas Pakistanis in the country during a meeting at the Governor House, Lahore on Thursday.

President Dr. Arif Alvi appreciated the Punjab Aab-e-Pak water projects, steps taken for the solution of overseas Pakistanis issues and reforms in the universities by the Governor Punjab.

Chaudhry Sarwar briefed the President on the new local bodies system in Punjab. During the meeting, Chaudhry Sarwar informed the President that work on more than 1200 projects of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority in urban and rural areas of Punjab was in full swing and these projects would be completed by March this year. Meetings were being held every week in Governor House with overseas Pakistanis and steps were being taken to solve their problems through Overseas Pakistanis Punjab Commission and other institutions, he added.

President Alvi said that strengthening of institutions, transparency and merit were the top priority of the government and all resources would be utilised to make Pakistan strong, prosperous and peaceful. During the meeting, President Alvi and Chaudhry Sarwar expressed sorrow over the martyrdom of military officers and soldiers in terrorism in Balochistan and paid tribute to the security forces for giving a blunt response to the terrorists.

The governor was of the view that the whole nation was united against the terrorists and their facilitators and their evil plots would be thwarted in any case, adding that the whole nation stood by the families of the martyrs.