Musaddiq reviews progress on FIA cases, inquiries

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Brigadier (Retd) Muhammad Musaddiq Abbasi Thursday reviewed progress on inquiries and FIRs registered by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on the recommendations of reports of Sugar Commission and Petroleum Commission.

During his visit to the FIA Regional Office, he reviewed progress on various FIRs and inquiries registered on the directions of Supreme Court and Financial Action Task Force (FATF) committee. FIA Director Lahore Zone Dr Rizwan briefed the advisor on FIA’s regional performance and other matters including 15 cases of money laundering registered on the report of Sugar Inquiry Commission, seven cases and eight inquiries on report of Petroleum Inquiry Commission and under trail eight cases of EOBI registered on the directions of SC, six inquiries pertaining to price of drugs and Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan. The advisor was also briefed about 99 inquiries of cooperative housing societies registered on the recommendations of SC forensic audit and the cases of absconder Umer Farooq regarding money laundering.

Musaddiq directed to finalize the accountability cases on merit and without considering any pressure and said the suspect or accused should not be arrested until having concrete evidences against him. During the meeting, the advisor also discussed the issuance of an ordinance regarding deployment of special prosecutors for the FIA’s under hearing cases, amendment in FIA Inquiry/Investigation Rules and other matters. However, signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for information sharing and cooperation with other monetary institutions including Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Financial Monitory Unit, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan and others was also discussed.