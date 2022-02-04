Arms, ammunition seized during North Waziristan IBO

The security forces on Thursday conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan tribal district on reports of a terrorists’ hideout in the Ghulam Khan Khel area, the military said. According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), during search of the area, a large quantity of weapons, ammunition and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were recovered from the hideout. “Recovered weapons and ammunition include sub-machine guns, hand grenades, RPG-7 rockets, IEDs, material used in the preparation of IEDs, communication equipment and hundreds of multiple calibre rounds,” ISPR further said.













