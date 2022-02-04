PM raising Kashmir issue at all forums as ambassador: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Thursday that Prime Minister Imran Khan had played the role of an advocate and courageous ambassador of the hapless Kashmiri people by highlighting the issue at various international forums.

He said these words while addressing the inaugural ceremony of a digital photographic exhibition being held in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day, organised by the Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications.

The minister said that Imran Khan presented the Kashmir case at every international forum including the United Nations, Organization of Islamic Countries and bilateral meetings with world leaders.

Farrukh said after the PM Imran Khan exposed the tyrannical atrocities of the Modi government in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the western media also started highlighting the issue.

The international community should also keep its eyes and ears open, Farrukh Habib said, adding that the Kashmir issue should be resolved in accordance with UN resolutions which promised to give Kashmiri people the right to self-determination.

“We feel the plight of Kashmiri mothers and sisters, Pakistan has always raised its voice against human rights violations being committed by Indian occupation forces” he said.

He said over 8 million Kashmiris had become prisoners after Indian step on August 5 and ensuing lock down. He said that neither media was free nor social media functional in the occupied territory.

Farrukh said that Modi’s RSS mindset could be judged by the form of oppression and barbarism going on in Kashmir.

He said that tens of thousands of Kashmiris have been martyred by trigger happy Indian occupation forces. They martyred the young icon of freedom struggle Burhan Wani but they could not suppress Kashmiris voice as every Kashmiri youth was struggling for freedom.

“Kashmir lives in the hearts of Pakistanis all over Pakistan and around the world and we stand with them”, he remarked.

He said that Pakistan has highlighted Kashmir issue at every forum, it would also be discussed during PM Imran Khan’s visit to China as well.

The minister appreciated DEMP for holding a splendid exhibition in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day.

He said that the students have exposed atrocities in Kashmir through paintings being exhibited in the exhibition. Additional Secretary Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Mubashir Tauqeer and other senior officials from the ministry were also present on the occasion.

Farrukh Habib visited the photographic exhibition and evinced keen interest in the photographs. The participants were also shown a documentary on Indian atrocities and barbarism titled “Kashmir’s Story”.

Minister of State Farrukh Habib distributed prizes among those who took prominent positions in painting competitions among the students.

The Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications organizes a photo exhibition every year on Solidarity Day to highlight Indian atrocities.

Nawaz Sharif submitted no medical report:Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Thursday said that Nawaz Sharif has not submitted any medical report in Lahore High Court, rather it was just an opinion of Dr Shawl, residing in the United States.

Responding to a question after inaugural ceremony of a photographic exhibition on Kashmir here, he questioned as to how an American doctor who was not even registered in UK issued such a report.

” How can an American doctor practice in the UK”, he said adding if Nawaz Sharif could submit this report in UK.

The minister said the doctor advised to walk but he travelled hundreds of kilometres.

“If Nawaz Sharif can travel five hours, so he can come to Pakistan by air ambulance”, Farrukh Habib maintained.

He said Nawaz Sharif should either return the money or he should go to jail.