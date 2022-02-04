Daily Times

Ombudsman orders inquiry against illegal speed breakers

APP

The Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi after receiving number of complaints for construction of unauthorized and illegal speed breakers in Sector E-11 Islamabad on Thursday ordered an inquiry against National Police Foundation (NPF).

The residents of Sector E-11 had sent number of complaints to the Federal Ombudsman against National Police Foundation for constructing unauthorized/illegal speed breakers on the main artery, double road of E-11 sector causing huge inconvenience to thousands of road users.

The Federal Ombudsman constituted a two members committee under the headship of Additional Secretary (Coordination) Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat. The Secretary Ministry of Interior was directed to nominate an officer not below the level of BS-20 as member of the committee.

The committee will ascertain collusion, negligence and apathy on the part of the relevant agency, fix responsibility and submit report within 07 days.

