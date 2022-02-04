Mechanism being devised to compensate fire victims: minister

Provincial Minister for Industries & Commerce and Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo said that Sindh government had provided financial assistance to traders on Ashura tragedy. In the same way in consultation with the business community, compensation would be paid to the affectees of the fire in the Saddar Cooperative Market.

He expressed such views while addressing a meeting held under his chairmanship here at Sindh Secretariat on Thursday. The meeting discussed the modalities of payment of compensation to the victims of fires in the markets in Karachi. Secretary Finance Sajid Iqbal Abro, Secretary Cooperative Department Naseem Ghani Sehto, Commissioner Karachi Iqbal Memon, representatives of traders Javed Balwani, Muhammad Idrees and A.Q. Khalil also attended the meeting.

On the occasion, Representatives of the business community said the victims had compiled their own list.

Provincial Minister Jam Ikramullah Dharejo said, ‘We are working out a procedure. Accounts for those who do not have accounts should be opened. Transparency will be ensured throughout the process’.

Jam Ikramullah Dharejo said”The business community should ensure security arrangements in their markets. Human lives are very precious.” He said”Civil Defense Department will be activated,” “A sub-committee should be formed so that the issues could be resolved soon,”he added.