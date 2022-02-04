Govt to set up Quran Mahal for protecting sacred papers: SACM

A meeting was held at the Sindh Secretariat under the chairmanship of Fayyaz Ali Butt, Advisor to the Chief Minister on Religious Affairs, Zakat and Ushr.

Secretary Religious Affairs, Zakat and Ushr Ghulam Abbas Detho, Administrator Noor Ahmad Chachar and renowned religious scholars Haji Muhammad Hanif Tayyab, Abdul Khaliq Faridi, Allama Jameel Rathore, Allama Syed Ali Qarar Naqvi, Allama Fida Hussain Abidi and Noman Naeem also attended the meeting. The participants of the meeting agreed on the implementation of Sindh Holy Quran Act 2018.

Addressing the meeting, Fayyaz Ali Butt, Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh on Religious Affairs, Zakat and Ushr said that Sindh government is ensuring the publication, printing and recording of Holy Quran without any mistakes.

Mechanisms will be introduced to protect the sacred papers from desecration. Sindh government will set up a Quran Mahal ( Palace) to protect the sacred papers from desecration.

He said that it was the responsibility of the religious scholars of all schools to thoughts to give awareness to the people in their sphere of influence on how to protect the sacred scriptures from desecration and it was the religious duty of all of us to do so.