Entire nation stands with army: Ulema

A large number of Ulema and Mashaikh hailing from all segments of the society Thursday said they were standing by Pakistan Army and other national security institutions through thick and thin.

They said this in a joint communique along with Prime Minister’s Aide on Interfaith Harmony and Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi. Condemning the terrorist attack on Pakistan Army in Panjgur and Naushki areas of Balochistan, they said they were ready to render every sacrifice for peace, security and stability of the country.

They said in Friday’s sermons on February 4, they would express solidarity with the innocent people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and condemn the nefarious designs of India against Pakistan.