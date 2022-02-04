PHC Abbottabad bench suspends ban on construction in hilly areas

Peshawar High Court (PHC) Abbottabad bench Thursday suspended the ban on construction in the hilly areas of Tehsil Khanpur including Makhnial, Garam Thon and others. According to the PHC Abbottabad bench verdict, the court has lifted the ban which was imposed by Deputy Commissioner Haripur under section 144 on the construction in the areas of Makhnial, Garam Thon, Muslim Abad and others in Tehsil Khanpur. The case was filed by Sohawa Shamraiz Khan a resident of Peer Sohawa in PHC Abbottabad bench against the ban under section 144 by district administration Haripur, the court after hearing the arguments of both sides suspended the ban on construction by DC Haripur and also issued notices to all concerned. People of the Khanpur have appreciated the PHC Abbottabad bench verdict and termed it as the victory of justice and said that the ban on construction was a violation of human rights.













