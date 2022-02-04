Russia denies losing control over Chechnya following ‘abduction’

The Kremlin denied Thursday it had lost control over Chechnya, where strongman RamzanKadyrov forcibly brought a woman from a Russian city whose family is in his crosshairs for opposing him.

The brazen act spread fears that Kadyrov can operate far beyond the borders of the tightly-controlled Caucasus republic which is part of Russia.Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Kadyrov in the Kremlin Wednesday hours after a Chechen parliament member vowed to “cut off the heads” of the family. “I completely do not agree that the situation there has become out of control,” Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, responding to a question about Chechnya.

“Why should Putin be afraid of the leader of a Russian region?”,Peskov said. In a video on Instagram, Kadyrov said he had discussed “pressing questions” with Putin and that “the president always supports us.” He also said he would be meeting Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin Thursday. “We will try to resolve sensitive questions,” he said.

Musayeva is the wife of a former Chechen federal judge SaidiYangulbayev, who has since fallen afoul with the regime.The couple’s son, AbubakarYangulbayev, worked as a lawyer for the Committee Against Torture NGO and left Russia after an interrogation in December.

Kadyrov’s regime stepped up a campaign against the family on Wednesday, organising what they said was a spontaneous 400,000-strong rally against the Yangulbayevs in the republic’s capital, Grozny.The city has a population of under 300,000. Kadyrov posted a video of what looked like an all-male rally on Grozny’s main square, which showed men trampling on posters of the Yangulbayev family before setting fire to them. The Committee Against Torture sent AFP CCTV video of unknown men dragging a visibly distressed Musayeva from a lift during her arrest in Nizhny Novgorod, a city 1,800 kilometres (1,120 miles) north of Chechnya.It said it had sent the case to the European Court of Human Rights. Amnesty International has called Musayeva’sarrest an “abduction” and urged Russia to “immediately” release her.