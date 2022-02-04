Govt wants uniformity in legislation in all provinces: Farogh

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Dr Farogh Naseem Thursday said, the government wanted uniformity in legislation in all provinces.

He was chairing a meeting on obtaining inheritance certificate and succession certificate through NADRA, implementation of civil laws and enforcement of women’s inheritance law.

The meeting was attended by Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Law Ministers, Ombudsman, Advocate Generals of Punjab and Balochistan, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Interior Ministry and senior officials of NADRA.

The law minister inquired from NADRA representative about statistics regarding issuance of Inheritance Certificate.

Briefing the meeting, the representative of NADRA said that so far 12109 cases had been settled in Pakistan.

The NADRA representative further stated that 1630 persons visited overseas counters set up by NADRA for biometric verification.

Farogh directed that it should be made possible for the expatriate Pakistanis to apply for the inheritance certificate from abroad for which legislation had been enacted.

He said that a focal person should be appointed in the Ministry of Law so that the citizens could contact and address any issues related to this law. This law needed to be further improved for the benefit of the people, he added.

He also inquired about the implementation of this law in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on which a detailed briefing was given to the Law Minister.

The minister directed the provinces to launch campaigns for the public awareness of the law.

He said that public awareness campaigns should be launched in all areas according to the available resources.

The law minister inquired from the Punjab law minister regarding the implementation of the Code of Civil Procedure, to which Raja Basharat gave a detailed briefing to the minister. He said that he was present to guide the provinces.

The representative of Balochistan also briefed the meeting regarding the Code of Civil Procedure.

DrFarogh stressed that electronic recording and modern equipment should be ensured to record evidence.