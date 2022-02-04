PKR gains 89 paisa against USD for fifth day

Pakistani rupee strengthened against the US dollar for the fifth consecutive day, gaining 89 paisa (+0.51 percent) on Thursday.

The State Bank of Pakistan said in a statement that the dollar opened at Rs176.41 in the interbank market and closed at Rs175.52. The rupee witnessed a trading range of Rs1.06 during the session, showing the intraday high bid of 176.14 and low offer of 175.35. Within the open market, the rupee was traded at 176.50/177.50 per dollar.

The rupee has gained Rs1.46 during the last five sessions and Rs1.25 during this week. The local unit has appreciated by 99 paisa during the current year 2022 while it has devalued by Rs18.09 during the ongoing fiscal year 2021-22.

The main reason behind the recovery of rupee against the dollar was the revival of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme for the $6 billion extended fund facility (EFF) on Wednesday. A meeting of the IMF’s Executive Board approved Pakistan’s request for the completion of the sixth review and release of a $1 billion tranche. The next review (seventh) under the $6 billion EFF programme will be due in April 2022, while the last and final eighth review is expected to be done in September 2022.