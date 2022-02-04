Cotton arrivals surge 33pc to 7.42m bales: PCGA

Cotton arrivals in the country by February 1 reached 7.42 million bales with an increase of 33.19 percent, traders said. According to the fortnightly cotton arrival report of the Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) on Thursday, cotton arrivals recorded at 74,20,917 bales, higher by 33.19 percent as compared to the corresponding period of last year bales arrival. Sindh and Punjab recorded an increase in cotton production wherein the former one took a lead. Cotton arrivals in Punjab were recorded at over 3.9 million or 39,08,686 bales, registering a surplus of 13.73 percent as compared to the same period of last year when arrivals were recorded 34,36,731 bales. Sindh generated over 3.5 million or 35,12,231 bales registering an increase of 64.51 percent as compared to the corresponding period of last year when arrivals were recorded 21,34,935 bales. Going into details made available by association, textile mills bought 72,33,312 bales while exporters purchased 16,000 bales and Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) didn’t buy during the cotton season 2021-22.













