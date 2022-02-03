Islamabad United crush Quetta Gladiators by 43 runs to register big win

KARACHI: Islamabad United crushed Quetta Gladiators by 43 runs to register a big win of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) VII win at National Stadium Karachi here on Thursday evening. Chasing a formidable target of 230, Quetta were bundled out for 186 in their allotted 20 overs. Quetta looked clueless in their run-chase, which was further compounded by accurate bowling and athletic fielding to be bundled out in 19.3 overs after they had slipped to 110 for seven before Mohammad Nawaz and James Faulkner added 76 runs for the eighth wicket. Shadab Khan was the star bowler who cleaned up their batting line-up, taking five wickets for 28. His scalps included of Ahsan Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Ben Duckett, Iftikhar Ahmed and Shahid Afridi. The result means Islamabad notched up their second win in three matches to leapfrog Lahore Qalandars into second place on net run-rate. Multan Sultans sit on top of the table with eight points, while Quetta have remained on two points from four matches, followed by Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings.

Earlier, Colin Munro slapped three fours and five sixes in a 39-ball 72 not out, Azam Khan belted two fours and six sixes in a 35-ball 65, Paul Stirling canned seven fours and three sixes in a 28-ball 58 and Alex Hales struck five fours in a nine-ball 22 as Islamabad maded 229 for four after being put into bat. Islamabad’s 229-4 was the fourth highest total to date, Islamabad top the list of highest totals with 247 for two against Peshawar, while they also scored 238 for three against Lahore. Islamabad had made their intentions clear from the outset when they almost batted Quetta out of the match by racing to 81 for one in the PowerPlay overs. It was no surprise, they scored 148 from the remaining 14 overs, including 51 off the last 30 balls.

The launching pad was provided by the destructive opening pair of Hales and Stirling who put on 55 runs for the first wicket in four overs. Stirling then added 47 runs for the second wicket with Munro. After Shadab’s brief stay, Munro and Azam got together to send Quetta on a leather chase as the spectators ducked for cover. The two batters put on 93 runs for the fourth wicket off 52 balls. Shahid Afridi was at the wrong end of the stick when he went for 67 runs from his four overs, the most expensive figures in PSL history. Islamabad clubbed 17 fours and 15 sixes, and Quetta reciprocated with 15 fours and nine sixes to set alight the National Stadium.

Brief scores:

Islamabad United 229-4, 20 overs (Colin Munro 72 not out, Azam Khan 65, Paul Stirling 58, Alex Hales 22; Mohammad Nawaz 2-32) VS Quetta Gladiators 186 all out, 19.3 overs (Ahsan Ali 50, Mohammad Nawaz 47, James Faulkner 30 not out; Shadab Khan 5-28, Mohammad Wasim 2-27, Hasan Ali 2-50)

