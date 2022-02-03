PCB requests NCOC to allow 50 percent spectators for Lahore matches

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday requested the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) to increase crowd capacity to 50% during the Lahore leg of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). According to reports, the PCB is hopeful that the NCOC will allow the cricket board to increase capacity for the Lahore matches as the COVID-19 situation is better in the city compared to Karachi. A decision is expected within the next couple of days. The seventh edition PSL matches will move to Lahore from February 10. During this, 19 matches will be played. On January 19, the NCOC had lowered crowd capacity to 25% for PSL 2022’s Karachi leg matches, while children under the age of 12 were barred from entering the stadium. Before that, the NCOC had approved 100% crowd attendance but due to the rise in Omicron variant-related coronavirus cases across Karachi, the decision was changed. The spectators’ entry was made subject to strict COVID-19 protocols to ensure the health and safety of all the players and the attendees.













