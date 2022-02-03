Federer will know what future holds by April-May

PARIS: Roger Federer believes he will know by “April-May” whether or not he will be able to return to tennis. The 40-year-old winner of 20 Grand Slam titles has not played since a Wimbledon quarter-final exit at the hands of Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz in July last year before having to undergo knee surgery. “I want to come back strong and give it everything that I have,” the Swiss star said Thursday. “To give you a little bit of an update. I have a very interesting and important next few months ahead of me. I think I will know a lot more by April-May. The drive is still there. I am motivated to do my work.” Federer played just 13 matches in 2021. He also underwent two knee surgeries in 2020 when he played only six times.

His absence has seen the former world number one slip to 30 in the rankings. “I’m back in the gym again tomorrow. I’m working as hard as I’m allowed to so it’s still good times even though it’s a little bit slow,” Federer told one of his sponsors, Credit Suisse in a video conference.













