Kangana oozes charm in white sari with Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut dazzled her fans with her unending beauty while being clicked with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

On Tuesday evening, the Thalaivi actor visited Nawazuddin’s new home in Mumbai with Avneet Kaur and since then the fans are swooning over her look in a white sari.

While posing for the paparazzi, Kangana flashed her signature victory sign and said: “Tiku Weds Sheru.”

For unversed, Kangana is the producer of Nawazuddin’s upcoming movie Tiku Weds Sheru, in which he co-stars with Avneet.

In the video which has been shared by the paparazzi, the Tanu Weds Manu actor donned a white sari and accessorized her look with a pearl necklace and bright red lips. On the other hand, Avneet and Nawazuddin donned black outfits.

Meanwhile, Kangana thanked Nawazuddin for hosting the team of her upcoming film at his home on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday.

“Thank you for the lovely evening, sir,” she wrote.

On the work front, Kangana is the producer of her forthcoming movie, Tiku Weds Sheru, which is a romantic drama. She frequently posts clips from the film’s set on Instagram. Kangana will also be a show presenter for an Ekta Kapoor-produced show, which she disclosed on Tuesday in a now-deleted Instagram post.