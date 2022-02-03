Alishba from Karachi sings in Lata’s voice

You may not be able to tell that it’s not Lata Mangeshkar if you’re listening to Alishba’s music.

Alishba, 14, has been blessed with a voice like that of the legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar. “I have been singing since almost childhood,” Alishba said on morning show Naya Din. “My father sings too, and he inspired me to sing.”

Her favourite singers include Atif Aslam, Ali Zafar, Aima Baig and Malika-e-Tarannum Noor Jehan. “From India, Lata Mangeshkar is my favourite.”

According to Alishba, hitting the low notes requires more effort and practice. Watch the video to hear Alishba sing and find out more about how she divides her time between studies and singing.