Umber Ahmad’s wedding honoured Pakistani traditions and her love of pastries

Umber Ahmad, the CEO and founder of Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery, first connected with Ray Crisara, an actor and acting coach, online after a particularly challenging breakup. “My friends insisted on creating an online dating profile for me,” Umber says. “They did so without my knowing and started to amass an inbox of people. When I finally relented to going on a date, I perused the inbox and selected the most handsome photo of the lot. I told myself if I didn’t laugh at all during our first date, I would not ever have to see him again. Alas, we laughed and talked and shared our stories for hours. That date’s name was Ray, and he’s now my husband!”

Throughout their courtship, the two occasionally talked about getting married, but when Umber’s mother passed away in 2016, she put the idea of marriage out of her head-she felt it wasn’t worthwhile to have a wedding without her mother present. “Then, a few years later, there was this moment where I couldn’t imagine my life without Ray, and I said out loud, ‘I want to marry you,'” she remembers. “He looked at me, smiled, and said, ‘I know. I was waiting for you to get there.'”

The couple travelled back to Michigan, and there, Ray asked Umber’s father for her hand. “They went for coffee to have ‘the talk,'” Umber remembers. “When they returned my father was beaming and determined for us to marry as quickly as possible!”

Because of the pandemic, they weren’t certain when that could happen. “We looked at stones and ring designs but didn’t speak in specifics about getting formally engaged,” Umber explains. “A few months later, right before I was leaving to be in Washington, DC for three weeks to open up our next bakery, I was working late at our West Village location and called Ray to let him know. I picked up our favourite dinner from 4 Charles Prime Rib and walked home. As I fumbled with my keys, I could hear Bach’s ‘Cello Suite in G Major’ playing on the other side of the door. I just assumed Ray was preparing for dinner. As I dropped all the bags to finally get the door open, I did so to find Ray on one knee, surrounded by rose petals and candles. Our Frenchie, Toro, was anxiously standing behind him with her butt wiggling away. I honestly don’t remember what he said, but I do remember nodding ‘yes’ and hugging him for a long time.”

After the proposal took place in September of 2020, they set a date of June 19, 2021 for their wedding in Michigan, imagining the pandemic would be waning by then. They sent out their save-the-dates and started planning. By March 2021, they realized they would need to reschedule their date. Because every other couple in the world was doing the same thing at that time, and they had to triangulate between their own schedules, the venue, and their 17 vendors’ availability, there was only one possible date: November 19, 2021.

“For us, a wedding is not just about two people coming together, but two communities uniting,” Umber says. “We wanted to commit our lives to one another in front of and in partnership with these people. We waited so long to marry, we were okay to wait a few more months. We wanted to also balance that with the fact that both our fathers are not young. Having them be present at our wedding was a critical factor, so we didn’t want to wait another year.”

They also knew that they wanted to marry at The Henry in Dearborn, Michigan as this was one of Umber’s mother’s favorite spots for a party. “With her having passed away five years ago, I wanted to cling to every possible morsel of her in this wedding,” she says. “The Henry could accommodate us on November 19th, so that helped us decide.”

Hiring planner Cassy Anderson of Cassy Rose Events made everything easier for the couple. “We were never the people who had envisioned their wedding since childhood,” Umber says. “We knew how we wanted it to feel, and Cassy helped us create the visual expression of those emotions.” Food was a very important part of the weekend-especially the desserts, given Umber’s profession. “We also wanted a mix of Western and Pakistani food,” she notes. “The wedding, for us, was a chance to tell our stories, share our cultures, and support both established and burgeoning creatives.”

There were two days of ceremonies and celebrations. The first day, there was the marriage ceremony, which was quite simple. “We had one of my father’s friends, Dr. Amjad Husain, marry us,” Umber says. “He and my dad came to the States around the same time for their surgery residencies. Uncle Amjad, as we call him, is also a Sufi poet and very spiritual about religion. As I am Muslim, and Ray was raised Catholic, we chose to focus on the universe and the good we strive to do together rather than religious specifics. Uncle Amjad was perfect for that.” The ceremony was small-just for the couple’s families and closest friends. Umber wore her mom’s wedding outfit and jewelry. “It was a really emotional moment to have her be there in some way,” the bride says. “Uncle Amjad spoke of the deep nature of partnership and the responsibilities that come with that. It was so special and intimate.” Adhering to tradition, everyone ate sweets after the ceremony so that the newly married couple would always know the sweetness of life together. “We had different types of baklava from the most famous Middle Eastern bakery outside of the Middle East, Shatila,” Umber says. “We then had a huge feast and prepared for the evening’s mehndi ceremony.”

The mehndi ceremony is where the women of the family get henna designs on their hands. “My henna, which was on both my hands and feet, was done earlier in the day as it took upwards of four hours to completed the intricate designs,” Umber says. “In addition to henna being applied, there is lots of dancing and eating.”

For the mehndi ceremony, Umber wore an outfit made from yellow jamawar silk and adorned with designs of silver threading from Afrozeh, a designer in Pakistan. “It is tradition to wear yellow for this ceremony as it is the colour of haldi, turmeric, which is meant to purify and energize you, and also presents a wonderful contrast to the red traditionally worn on the wedding day itself,” she explains. “Another contrast between the days is the jewellery worn by the bride. All jewellery on the mehndi night is made of flowers. Fatima Bazzi of Studio Terrain did an amazing job in creating the most beautiful floral jewellery ever, along with a gorgeous, lush celebration of marigolds, and other flowers to surround a hand-painted day bed that came from Pakistan when my family emigrated to the States.”

Throughout the ceremony, the couple observed various traditions. “One is that all the married woman in the family and community swirl money over my and Ray’s heads in seven circles, which in Islam represents infinity or perfect completion,” Umber explains. “That is the wish for the couple, that they may find completion and perfection in their union. After circling both of our heads, they give us the money, feed each of us a bite of sweets-because Ray is not a huge fan of Pakistani sweets, we used peanut butter M&M’s instead-and dab a small bit of henna on each of our palms. It’s such a beautiful tradition and made us feel enveloped in love and faith.” Upon entering the wedding cocktail reception the next evening, guests were offered a small glass of fresh mango juice. “As my mother would also want, we served traditional Pakistani tea,” Umber says. Then, guests were seated for Ray’s entrance. “In Pakistani culture, the groom and his family are ushered into the wedding with a dhol wala, a traditional drummer,” Umber explains. “Ray was received by the elders of my family on the stage. I was then brought in by my sister, female cousins and closest friends. Holding my sister’s hand was the most amazing walk of my life, but also the saddest, as my mom was meant to be holding my other hand. Once on stage, one of my youngest nephews read a prayer in both Arabic and English, another cousin read a poem by Rumi, and then Ray and I exchanged words of commitment to one another.”

For this celebratory evening, creating a heritage gown with Pakistan’s incredible artisans and materials was paramount for Umber. “As we discussed this, Ray said he wanted to also wear Pakistani design,” she says. “My sister, Samra, and I set about working on our outfits with a select handful of Pakistan’s top designers.” Samra’s clothes were made by Elan, while Umber and Ray’s ensembles were designed in collaboration with Hassan Sheheryar Yasin (HSY). “We set out to tell a story with our clothes,” Umber says.

The design of the bride’s gown was inspired by the draping of an old photo Hassan found of a Russian princess. They decided on a deep pomegranate color-a variation of the traditional wedding red-and modernized it by creating an ombré effect. The neckline was designed to complement the jewellery Umber wore on her wedding day. The dress weighed 69 pounds, and the dupatta, or veil, was an additional 26 pounds. “I wore a set of heirloom jewellery that has been in our family for generations, gifted to my grandmother and then handed down from my grandmother to my mother to my sister and me,” Umber explains.

The set included long earrings, a tikka, a jhumerher head on to her bun), a choker necklace with a large medallion of emeralds and diamonds, and a second, longer necklace. Umber worked with stylist Tanja Dedivanaj to create a sleek, modern take on a chignon.

Makeup was something Umber was very focused on. “It needed to balance and complemenet the depth of colour and work of the gown and jewellery,” she says. “But I wanted to look like myself, not someone so super made-up. I turned to my dear friend Kirin Bhatty, who has done the faces of everyone from Freida Pinto and Awkwafina to Kate Upton and Kate Mara. In addition to her incredible career, Kirin is also Pakistani so she understands the cultural aesthetic and how to balance that with an editorial approach. Her approach was to focus on my eyes and let my natural skin show through. I felt like the most incredible version of myself, which made Ray really happy as he prefers me with no makeup at all!”

Ray’s outfit was a traditional Nehru collar suit in black wool. The wool came from Pakistan, and the inside of his suit had an Italian silk lining with a love letter that Umber wrote to him silkscreened onto the fabric. On the inside breast pocket of his suit jacket was a photo of his mother, who passed away six years ago. Ray topped his suit with a traditionally tied turban made from a very thin woven black cotton. “The style of tying is done in the fashion of my family’s signature turban tying from the province of Punjab in Pakistan,” Umber says. “He finished his suit off with a pair of Gucci loafers, a nod to his father’s Italian heritage.”

In addition to the wedding bands Umber and Ray got from Tiffany-a knife cut diamond band for her, a platinum band with gold milgrain detail for him-the bride worked with Russell Kwiat of Kwiat to have matching diamond eternity bands custom-made for her and her sister, Samra. “In our culture, it is tradition to gift the mother of the bride jewellery,” Umber explains. “As our mother has passed away, I wanted to honour the tradition with the female figure I admire, love, and protect the most after Mama. That is my sister. The diamond band, which she wears on her right ring finger and I wear with my wedding band and engagement ring on my left hand, symbolizes the unbreakable bond we have and my and Ray’s marriage being yet another connection to our family, not a separation.”

Given Umber’s industry, getting the food right was critical. “We had the best Pakistani chef in Michigan, Rana, cater the wedding for us,” she says. “He brought a traditional tandoor, clay oven, and kebab grills to the hotel, where he then prepared fresh naan and kebabs for our guests. Once you have fresh naan straight from a tandoor, you won’t eat any other kind of bread.”

For dessert, Chef Jessica Leung, of Chef Andrew Cardellini’s Michigan culinary concepts, created eight different pastries. “As a pastry chef and owner of bakeries, I knew all eyes would be on the desserts,” Umber notes. The array was based on the couples’ favourite flavours and ingredients: chocolate, banana, butterscotch, passion fruit, vanilla, key lime, orange, and mango. For the wedding cake, the couple commissioned Heather Anne Leavitt, of Sweet Heather Anne in Ann Arbor, Michigan. “Heather took my inspiration and desire to have something architectural, almost brutalist, and contrasted that with the softness of colour and flavour,” Umber says. “It was divine.” After eating, the dancing began. “Bhangra, a traditional folk dance from the province of Punjab, is a dance that was originally done to celebrate the harvest,” Umber explains. “It is a very traditional way we celebrate all occasions. In addition to having a professional bhangra troupe come from Canada to dance, Ray and his friends did a choreographed bhangra dance for me. It was a highlight of the night! My goddaughter, Marley Umber Poku-Kankam, who is in the BFA program at Alvin Ailey, also performed a modern dance she choreographed just for us. It brought us all to tears. Then we all danced the night away.”