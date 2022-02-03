PM Imran Khan lands in Beijing for four-day visit

BEIJING: Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday arrived in Beijing on a four-day official visit to attend the opening ceremony of Winter Olympics and meet the Chinese leadership, ARY News reported.

A high-level delegation comprising Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, National Security Adviser (NSA) Moeed Yousuf, and Adviser on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood is accompanying the prime minister.

Besides attending the ceremony of Beijing Olympics, the prime minister will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Li Keqiang to discuss range of issues.

Both sides will review the entire gamut of bilateral relations, with a particular focus on stronger trade and economic cooperation including CPEC.

PM Khan would also meet prominent business leaders of China and representatives of leading Chinese think-tanks, academia and the media in Beijing. He will also have other bilateral interactions on the sidelines.

During the visit, a book titled ‘China-Pakistan Economic Corridor – Investment Opportunities in Pakistan,’ will be presented to Chinese President Xi Jinping, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and businessmen.