Nawaz Sharif submitted no medical report: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Thursday said that Nawaz Sharif has not submitted any medical report in Lahore High Court, rather it was just an opinion of Dr. Shawl, residing in the United States.

Responding to a question after the inaugural ceremony of a photographic exhibition on Kashmir here, he questioned how an American doctor who was not even registered in the UK issued such a report.

“How can an American doctor practice in the UK”, he said adding that Nawaz Sharif could submit this report in the UK.

The minister said the doctor advised him to walk but he traveled hundreds of kilometers.

“If Nawaz Sharif can travel five hours, so he can come to Pakistan by air ambulance”, Farrukh Habib maintained.

He said Nawaz Sharif should either return the money or he should go to jail.