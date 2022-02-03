Afghan library holds competition to promote book reading

KABUL: A private library Fayazi Library, located in the western edge of Afghan capital Kabul, has launched a book reading competition recently.

“With reading book, we increase knowledge, social and scientific information, and thus I want to inspire others to study,” Shukiba Sahadati, an 18-year-old girl, told Xinhua.

As an attendee of the book reading competition, Sahadati believes that no country can develop without education and knowledge.

“By launching the competition of reading books, we youngsters want to encourage the people of the country, especially the young population, to study and increase knowledge as much as possible,” said Sahadati.

Mohammad Nasim Amiri, head of the Fayazi Library, said, “Those who secure the first and second positions would receive cash prizes and the earner of the third position would receive a smart cellular phone as an award.”

In Afghanistan, the majority of its population is illiterate, according to Amiri.

“I am optimistic about the future of Afghanistan as the young generation of the country is love to get education and knowledge,” said Amiri.

A total of 400 teenagers including 250 girls and 150 boys contested in the book reading competition, titled “You can if you want.”

“We should not give up our hope and should dream about a better future,” said Shukria Yaqubi. A 12-grade student, Yaqubi won the first place at the book reading contest.