COVID-19 succumbs another 42 lives in last 24 hours

On Thursday, according to the latest stats released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) the country has reported 42 coronavirus deaths and 5,830 new cases in the last 24 hours (Wednesday).

After adding the new cases the number of total infections now stands at 1,442,263. However, the overall death toll surged 29,372.

Moreover, a total of 59,786 samples were tested throughout Pakistan in the last 24 hours from which 5,830 came COVID positive.

Whereas, the positivity ratio dropped to 9.75 percent throughout Pakistan. Although, the number of patients in critical care was 1,590.

— NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) February 3, 2022

However, as of yesterday, 7,839 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries now climbed to 1,312,819.

As of Thursday, the total count of active cases in the country was recorded at 100,072.

Furthermore, a total of 546,141 coronavirus cases in Sindh, 483,779 in Punjab, 197,937 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 129,758 in Islamabad, 34,557 in Balochistan, 39,323 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,768 in Gilgit-Baltistan have so far been confirmed by NCOC.