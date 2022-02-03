PM to leave China on important visit today: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Thursday that Prime Minister Imran Khan would leave for China today on an important visit along with a high level delegation.

During his visit, Prime Minister Imran Khan will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping after two years, he said in a video statement.

The minister said the purpose of the prime minister’s visit to China was to represent Pakistan in the Winter Olympics in its opening ceremony. Leaders of 20 other countries would also be present in China on the occasion, he said.

The prime minister will also have meetings with various Chinese businessmen and after this visit many businesses and industrial units will be transferred from China to Pakistan.

Apart from separate meetings between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chinese President and Prime Minister, meetings have also been arranged with the major Chinese investors, said the minister.

This visit, he said, would further strengthen Pak-China relations.