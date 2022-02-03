Gold slips to Rs102,100 per 10g as USD weakens

Gold prices inched up on Wednesday, strengthening its two-day relief recovery amid a weaker US dollar. As of 1415 hours GMT, gold in the international market was available at $1,803 per ounce, gaining $2.20. Out of $2.20 per ounce gain, $5.7 was due to the dollar’s weakness while the price went down by -$3.50 due to predominant sellers.

The price of 10 grams of yellow metal in Pakistan, meanwhile, decreased to Rs102,100 after shedding Rs400. Gold in the local market was available at Rs102,500 on Monday last. A decrease in the local gold prices was due to overnight downward change in the international prices when the local market was closed.