Shipping activity at Port Qasim

The following ships arrived at Port Qasim on Tuesday, where five ships namely, MSC Sky-II, Maersk Detroit, Infinity sky, Beauty Lily and Glory Harvest carrying containers, wheat, coal and LPG, berthed at Container Terminal, Grain Terminal, Electric Terminal and Sui Southern Terminal respectively. Meanwhile, another containers ship ‘Irenes Ray’ also arrived at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the same day. A total of 11 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, three ships, Al-Khor, Houyoshi Park and Maersk Brooklyn left the port on Wednesday morning, while two more ships, Maersk Detroit and GC Baryl are expected to sail on today in the afternoon. A cargo volume of 184,517 tonnes, comprising 125,192 tonnes imports cargo and 59,325 tonnes exports cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 5,209 containers (2,857 TEUs imports and 2,352 TEUs exports) was handled at the Port during the last 24 hours.













