Lack of gas won’t be an issue, governor promises industry

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has pledged to work with the federal government to address Karachi’s gas shortages. During a meeting of Sindh’s Industrial Liaison Committee, he reaffirmed this promise (SILC). During the meeting, the challenges of industrial areas, particularly gas supply, were discussed in detail. The current government’s objective is to increase exports and reduce the trade deficit, according to the governor. It was pointed out to him that the government’s goal was to strengthen the country’s economic structure and make it easier to conduct business. There were representatives from the FPCCI, the Karachi Chambers of Commerce and Industry, and the heads of other Karachi industry organizations in attendance during the conference. Other participants included SSGC MD Imran Maniar, Principal Secretary to Governor Dr. Syed Saif-ur-Rehman, and Advisor to Governor Umaid Ali Jonejo. The issue of gas shortages, distribution, and supply to Karachi’s industry was the subject of a bare-bones discussion. At the conference, SSGC warned attendees that suction pumps installed illegally in 189 industrial units in the city are causing gas shortages at other businesses. Gov. Sindh took severe issue with the unlawful installation of suction pumps in Karachi industrial facilities and instructed that their gas connections be disconnected in addition to legal action. According to Imran Ismail, investment facilitation is a high priority for the administration, and the government is working to remove obstacles to industrial expansion in Pakistan.













