Oil back on upward slide as Opec+ decides modest output increase

Crude oil prices continued an upward rally on Wednesday after the officials from Opec+ countries agreed to continue feeding a modest amount of additional oil into an increasingly tight market.

“In view of current oil market fundamentals and the consensus on the outlook, the OPEC and participating non-OPEC oil-producing countries in the Declaration of Cooperation (DoC) decided to adjust upward the monthly overall production by 0.4 mb/d for the month of March 2022,” said the oil cartel in a press statement.

As of 1435 hours GMT, Brent, the international benchmark for two-thirds of the world’s oil, gained $0.57 (+0.64 percent) to reach $89.73 a barrel. On the other hand, the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) price reached $88.79 a barrel, up by $0.59 (+0.67 percent). Brent and WTI hit their highest levels since October 2014 on Friday, at $91.70 and $88.84 respectively. They gained about 17pc in January.

The price for Opec Basket was recorded at $90.89 a barrel with a gain of 0.83 percent, Arab Light was available at $88.39 a barrel with a decrease of 0.15 percent and the price of Russian Sokol slipped to $89.99 a barrel with 0.13 percent increase.

Oil has been on a remarkable run in recent weeks, driven by very bullish fundamentals as disrupted supply struggled to keep up with strong demand. Oil prices have surged up to 2.43 percent for the sixth straight week, hitting the seven-year highs last week. In the previous five weeks, the global crude oil prices surged up to 2.13 percent, 5.27pc, 8.85pc, 2.15pc, and 4.13pc, respectively.

According to the Opec+ statement, following the conclusion of the 25th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting (ONOMM), held via videoconference, and in view of current oil market fundamentals and the consensus on the outlook, the OPEC and participating non-OPEC oil-producing countries in the Declaration of Cooperation (DoC) decided to reaffirm the decision of the 10th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial meeting on 12 April 2020 and further endorsed in subsequent meetings, including the 19th ONOMM on 18 July 2021.

The cartel reiterated the critical importance of adhering to full conformity and to the compensation mechanism, taking advantage of the extension of the compensation period until the end of June 2022. Compensation plans should be submitted in accordance with the statement of the 15th ONOMM, said the statement.

Despite its increased targets, actual output from Opec+ has not kept pace as some members struggle with capacity constraints, and this has been a factor underpinning prices. Opec+ missed its production target by 790,000 bpd in December and again failed to meet the target in January as the group lifted production to only 210,000 additional barrels per day for the month.