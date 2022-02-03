Forces repulse attacks in Noshki, Panjgur; four terrorists killed

Terrorists attempted to attack security forces camps in Balochistan’s Panjgur and Noshki in two separate attacks late on Wednesday evening, the military’s media wing said.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said “both attacks have been successfully repulsed while inflicting heavy casualties to terrorists”.

In Panjgur, terrorists tried to enter a security forces camp from two locations, the statement read. “However, timely response by troops foiled terrorist attempt. During intense exchange of fire one soldier has been martyred. Terrorists have fled while their casualties are being ascertained.”

In Noshki, according to the ISPR, terrorists attempted to enter a Frontier Corps (FC) camp which was “promptly responded”, adding that four terrorists have been killed. The statement said one officer was injured during the shootout and that “intermittent firing” was continuing.

Earlier, an FC spokesperson had confirmed two blasts near the camps at Panjgur and Noshki. He had said the blasts were followed by firing, which was ongoing.

The banned Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for the attacks in a statement.

The attacks are the latest in a string of attacks in Balochistan and comes a week after 10 soldiers were martyred in a terrorist attack on a security forces’ checkpost in the Kech district. According to the ISPR, the “fire raid” by terrorists had occurred on the night of Jan 25-26. “During intense exchange of fire, one terrorist was killed and several injured. While repulsing terrorists’ fire raid, 10 soldiers embraced martyrdom,” the statement issued at that time had said.

Two days after the attack, three Levies Force personnel along with a Bugti clan elder were martyred and eight others injured in twin bomb blasts in the Sui area of Dera Bugti.

On Jan 30, 17 people, including two policemen, were injured in a grenade attack in Dera Allahyar town of Jaffarabad district.