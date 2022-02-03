Govt working hard to resolve problems of backward areas

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday inaugurated as well as laid the foundation stone of 11 different projects of billions of rupees during his visits to Barthi and Sallari areas in Koh-e-Suleman, DG Khan.

The CM inaugurated a bridge at Nullah Sunghar and the repair of road from Zain to Barthi with the cost of 68.24 crores. He inaugurated upgradation and construction of boundary wall of Barthi graveyard completed with 6 crore rupees. Alongside, the CM inaugurated THQ Barthi upgradation project with a cost 32.35 crores. He also laid the foundation stone of eight different projects under Koh-e-Suleman Development Project. He laid the foundation stone of construction of tehsil complex in koh-e-suleman to be completed with 12 crore rupees. The chief minister laid the foundation stone of Koh-e-Suleman public school of excellence in Barthi which would be completed with 2.18 billion. He laid the foundation stone of construction of Barthi multipurpose hall to be completed with three crores along with laying the foundation stone of model dairy farm Taunsa Sharif which will be built with an amount of 90 crores.

The CM laid the foundation stone of construction and repair of 132 KM long 22 link roads with a cost of 2.13 billions. He also laid the foundation stone of the mini dam Thallang Jalaibi Morr project which would cost 35.51 crores. The foundation stone of different projects of tough tiles etc was also laid by him which would be completed with 10 crores.

The CM was briefed about the road construction project from N-55 Chokiwala to N-70 Chappar Balochistan. He laid the foundation stone of a 122 KM long road project as the construction and expansion of the road would cost 8.93 billion.

Talking on the occasion, the CM said he is working to resolve problems of backward areas and the direction of development has been diverted to backward areas which were deprived of the facilities in the past. I have become the chief minister to remove deprivations of the people and I am going to such areas where no minister or chief minister had set foot in the past, the CM concluded.

Different delegations including that of DG Khan chamber of commerce and industry, DG Khan Bar Association, traders and PTI representatives held separate meetings with Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at circuit house DG Khan on Wednesday.

Talking on this occasion, the CM assured to resolve their problems and reiterated that the government was committed to serve the masses. Genuine work was being done to upgrade the backward areas, he said and pointed out that the south Punjab secretariat has been given complete administrative and financial autonomy to serve its purpose. ACS and additional IG Police of south Punjab have been fully empowered to run the departments, he said and added that the people of south Punjab would not have to go to Lahore for the solution of their problems. The funds of south Punjab were being spent to develop this area, the CM further said and reiterated that public service was his core mission.